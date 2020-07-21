15115 Lesley Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Uniquely styled townhome in Eden Prairie! Vaulted ceiling living room with gas burning fireplace. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, and lots of counter and cabinet space. Dining area beside the kitchen with hardwood floors. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom includes bathroom, wonderful vanity, and a walk in closet. Second bedroom is well sized and has very large closet. All on the upper floor unit. Home also has a washer and dryer. Deck right outside the sliding glass doors. School District #272.



Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water. Lawn care, snow care, and garbage are included. Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee (under 40 lbs). This home does not qualify for section 8.