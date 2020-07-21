All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 15115 Lesley Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
15115 Lesley Lane - 1
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

15115 Lesley Lane - 1

15115 Lesley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

15115 Lesley Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Uniquely styled townhome in Eden Prairie! Vaulted ceiling living room with gas burning fireplace. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, and lots of counter and cabinet space. Dining area beside the kitchen with hardwood floors. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom includes bathroom, wonderful vanity, and a walk in closet. Second bedroom is well sized and has very large closet. All on the upper floor unit. Home also has a washer and dryer. Deck right outside the sliding glass doors. School District #272.

Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water. Lawn care, snow care, and garbage are included. Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee (under 40 lbs). This home does not qualify for section 8.

Property Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 have any available units?
15115 Lesley Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 have?
Some of 15115 Lesley Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15115 Lesley Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15115 Lesley Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEden Prairie 2 Bedroom Apartments
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconiesEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities