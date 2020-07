Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

NEW NEW NEW! All redone interior. Available immediately. Great updates, in this end unit condo. Granite, Stainless appliances, new carpet, new plank flooring through out, freshly painted. White enamel trim. Wash/Dryer in unit. Balcony off kitchen, Attached garage. Basic cable/internet is provided as part of rent.