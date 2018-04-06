12310 Singletree Lane

Amenities

UNIT FEATURES: Recently renovated 1 BHK available for sublease from Jan 1st, 2019. Current lease is till August 2019 it can be extended. This unit features designer kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closet, full-size washer and dryer, sleek appliance package and smart appliances like 1) Energy star certified NEST thermostat giving you the comfort of using it from mobile, help you save energy and lower your bills. 2) KEVO : Touch to open smart lock Heated garage parking is included in the rent amount.

COMMUNITY FEATURES: Basketball court, Racquetball Court, CrossFit training room, Fitness center, Car Wash Area, Underground Garage, Old Chicago Restaurant On-site, courtyard with BBQ grills, Media Center with Theater Seating, sauna and spa.

Located right next to Walmart. Walking distance to mall, Target, Costco, Indian grocery store and ton of restaurants.