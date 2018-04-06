All apartments in Eden Prairie
12310 Singletree Lane

12310 Singletree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12310 Singletree Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
courtyard
gym
parking
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Discount: Deposit $250 Waive off
UNIT FEATURES: Recently renovated 1 BHK available for sublease from Jan 1st, 2019. Current lease is till August 2019 it can be extended. This unit features designer kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closet, full-size washer and dryer, sleek appliance package and smart appliances like 1) Energy star certified NEST thermostat giving you the comfort of using it from mobile, help you save energy and lower your bills. 2) KEVO : Touch to open smart lock Heated garage parking is included in the rent amount.
COMMUNITY FEATURES: Basketball court, Racquetball Court, CrossFit training room, Fitness center, Car Wash Area, Underground Garage, Old Chicago Restaurant On-site, courtyard with BBQ grills, Media Center with Theater Seating, sauna and spa.
Located right next to Walmart. Walking distance to mall, Target, Costco, Indian grocery store and ton of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12310 Singletree Lane have any available units?
12310 Singletree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12310 Singletree Lane have?
Some of 12310 Singletree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12310 Singletree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12310 Singletree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12310 Singletree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12310 Singletree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 12310 Singletree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12310 Singletree Lane does offer parking.
Does 12310 Singletree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12310 Singletree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12310 Singletree Lane have a pool?
No, 12310 Singletree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12310 Singletree Lane have accessible units?
No, 12310 Singletree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12310 Singletree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12310 Singletree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
