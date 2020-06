Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Southeastern Eden Prairie. Minutes from the shopping, schools and major freeways. Prairie East park is just down the street. Split entry with two levels. Hardwood Floors and updated kitchen. Spacious double car garage with openers. Tenant responsible for payment of gas, water and electric. Owner pays Association fee. All exterior work provided including snow removal, grass cutting, sanitation and recycling.



(RLNE4991930)