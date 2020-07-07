All apartments in Eagan
4505 S Hay Lake Rd
4505 S Hay Lake Rd

4505 S Hay Lake Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4505 S Hay Lake Rd, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath split level home in Eagan. Upper level includes living room and kitchen with eat in area and all appliances. The dining area has a deck off of it which overlooks a large fenced and tree lined yard offering privacy. There are also 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. (Flooring in the main level bathroom will be replaced.)
Lower level family room has a gas fireplace and walk out to back yard. Wet bar and mini fridge included. Perfect for entertaining. There is also 1 bedroom, bathroom and laundry area.
Home includes central air and garage.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal.
Owner will allow 1 dog, no cats. Pet rent for dog would be $25 per month.There is a $20 pet application fee for one pet and when allowed a $15 pet application for any additional pet.
NO smoking in this home. There is a $15 monthly fee for delivered furnace filters every other month of which tenant replaces. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.
This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.
Don't miss!

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rotweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application.
Year Built: 1987

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

