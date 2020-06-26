All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4271 Beaver Dam Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4271 Beaver Dam Rd
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

4271 Beaver Dam Rd

4271 Beaver Dam Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4271 Beaver Dam Road, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Eagan House Available Now, New Carpet, Lower Family Room, Back Deck & Yard - Split entry Eagan house available now. New carpet throughout. The main level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room and kitchen/dining area. The kitchen has all appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. Large open kitchen with plenty of space for a dining table. There's a walkout to the back deck as well.
Downstairs there's a lower family room, full bathroom, the third bedroom and the laundry room. This house also has central a/c, a two car garage, and a nice sized yard in the back. Great Eagan location just blocks from Meadowlands Park.

Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow.
Cats are okay with a $25/month pet fee per. Sorry no dogs.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4971655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 Beaver Dam Rd have any available units?
4271 Beaver Dam Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4271 Beaver Dam Rd have?
Some of 4271 Beaver Dam Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 Beaver Dam Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4271 Beaver Dam Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 Beaver Dam Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4271 Beaver Dam Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4271 Beaver Dam Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4271 Beaver Dam Rd offers parking.
Does 4271 Beaver Dam Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4271 Beaver Dam Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 Beaver Dam Rd have a pool?
No, 4271 Beaver Dam Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4271 Beaver Dam Rd have accessible units?
No, 4271 Beaver Dam Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 Beaver Dam Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4271 Beaver Dam Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4271 Beaver Dam Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4271 Beaver Dam Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities