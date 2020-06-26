4271 Beaver Dam Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Eagan House Available Now, New Carpet, Lower Family Room, Back Deck & Yard - Split entry Eagan house available now. New carpet throughout. The main level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room and kitchen/dining area. The kitchen has all appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. Large open kitchen with plenty of space for a dining table. There's a walkout to the back deck as well.

Downstairs there's a lower family room, full bathroom, the third bedroom and the laundry room. This house also has central a/c, a two car garage, and a nice sized yard in the back. Great Eagan location just blocks from Meadowlands Park.



Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow.

Cats are okay with a $25/month pet fee per. Sorry no dogs.

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Dogs Allowed



