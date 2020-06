Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom town home in great location near shopping, freeway and airport. New Updated bathrooms, new carpet and new paint throughout. Tasteful decor with full wall built in entertainment center and gas fireplace in living room. Sliding glass doors lead to a private patio. Large kitchen with breakfast bar plus dining area. Convenient main floor laundry area. The upper level features two large bedrooms. There is a single car attached garage with garage door opener.