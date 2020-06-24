All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 3853 Gibralter Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
3853 Gibralter Trail
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3853 Gibralter Trail

3853 Gibraltar Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3853 Gibraltar Trail, Eagan, MN 55123
Lexington Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3853 Gibralter Trail Available 07/01/19 Eagan House Available July 1, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Lower Family Room with Fireplace - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available July 1. House features large back yard with patio, attached 2 car garage and large windows throughout.

On the main floor you will find a large living room with vaulted ceilings leading into the office area and open kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, large center island and sky light. Sliding glass door leads onto deck.

Lower level has a family room with fireplace, 3/4 bathroom, bedroom or office space as well as the laundry and utility room. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and master bathroom with whirlpool tub. Both bedrooms are large enough for queen size beds and other bedroom furniture. The full bathroom connects to the hallway and the master bedroom.

Sorry no pets allowed.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3732514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Gibralter Trail have any available units?
3853 Gibralter Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 3853 Gibralter Trail have?
Some of 3853 Gibralter Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Gibralter Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Gibralter Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Gibralter Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3853 Gibralter Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 3853 Gibralter Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3853 Gibralter Trail offers parking.
Does 3853 Gibralter Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3853 Gibralter Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Gibralter Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3853 Gibralter Trail has a pool.
Does 3853 Gibralter Trail have accessible units?
No, 3853 Gibralter Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Gibralter Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3853 Gibralter Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3853 Gibralter Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3853 Gibralter Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities