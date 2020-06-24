Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3853 Gibralter Trail Available 07/01/19 Eagan House Available July 1, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Lower Family Room with Fireplace - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available July 1. House features large back yard with patio, attached 2 car garage and large windows throughout.



On the main floor you will find a large living room with vaulted ceilings leading into the office area and open kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, large center island and sky light. Sliding glass door leads onto deck.



Lower level has a family room with fireplace, 3/4 bathroom, bedroom or office space as well as the laundry and utility room. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and master bathroom with whirlpool tub. Both bedrooms are large enough for queen size beds and other bedroom furniture. The full bathroom connects to the hallway and the master bedroom.



Sorry no pets allowed.

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3732514)