Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3833 Riverton Ave

3833 Riverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Riverton Avenue, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3833 Riverton Ave Available 07/01/19 House on Corner Lot for July 1, Large Family Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Back Deck - Single family home in Eagan available July 1st! The home features spacious rooms, lots of space for storage and extra room for entertaining. In the house you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home itself sits on a corner lot that provides its own private wooded area and back deck. Its also adjacent to the entrance and trail system of Blackhawk Park.

The main floor features a large front family room with vaulted ceilings that leads into an adjacent dining area. Off of the dining space you will find a full kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher. From the kitchen you can also walk into an additional family room with fireplace and pantry. The family room has a large sliding glass door that leads to the patio and back yard.

Upstairs are 3 of the 4 bedrooms. The master has a large walk in closet as well as its own private bath with jacuzzi tub and shower. The other two bedrooms are large enough for a queen sized bed. Those bedrooms also have a separate full bathroom.

The lower level has a large family room, the 4th bedroom, and laundry/storage.

$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent amount), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.
Resident is responsible for utilities and lawn/snow
Pets are okay with $50/month pet fee per
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE3246992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Riverton Ave have any available units?
3833 Riverton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 3833 Riverton Ave have?
Some of 3833 Riverton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Riverton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Riverton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Riverton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 Riverton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3833 Riverton Ave offer parking?
No, 3833 Riverton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3833 Riverton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Riverton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Riverton Ave have a pool?
No, 3833 Riverton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Riverton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3833 Riverton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Riverton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 Riverton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 Riverton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 Riverton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
