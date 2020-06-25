Amenities
3833 Riverton Ave Available 07/01/19 House on Corner Lot for July 1, Large Family Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Back Deck - Single family home in Eagan available July 1st! The home features spacious rooms, lots of space for storage and extra room for entertaining. In the house you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home itself sits on a corner lot that provides its own private wooded area and back deck. Its also adjacent to the entrance and trail system of Blackhawk Park.
The main floor features a large front family room with vaulted ceilings that leads into an adjacent dining area. Off of the dining space you will find a full kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher. From the kitchen you can also walk into an additional family room with fireplace and pantry. The family room has a large sliding glass door that leads to the patio and back yard.
Upstairs are 3 of the 4 bedrooms. The master has a large walk in closet as well as its own private bath with jacuzzi tub and shower. The other two bedrooms are large enough for a queen sized bed. Those bedrooms also have a separate full bathroom.
The lower level has a large family room, the 4th bedroom, and laundry/storage.
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent amount), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.
Resident is responsible for utilities and lawn/snow
Pets are okay with $50/month pet fee per
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
(RLNE3246992)