3420 Golfview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool internet access

A fantastic new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This condo has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, brand new bathroom, new flooring, and extensive tile work! Absolutely gorgeous! Master bedroom features a HUGE walk-thru closet. Laundry in unit. Ground level unit with walk-out to patio, secured main entry. Fitness center, swimming pool, party room, and underground parking. Tenant only pays for electric and phone/internet. Available immediately! Discount for longer term lease: 12 months $1550, 24 month $1500, 3 yrs+ $1450. No smoking, no pets, and owner does not participate in section 8. $55 application fee per person 18 and over. One time lease admin fee of $150. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!