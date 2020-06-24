All apartments in Eagan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3420 Golfview Drive

3420 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Golfview Drive, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
internet access
A fantastic new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This condo has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, brand new bathroom, new flooring, and extensive tile work! Absolutely gorgeous! Master bedroom features a HUGE walk-thru closet. Laundry in unit. Ground level unit with walk-out to patio, secured main entry. Fitness center, swimming pool, party room, and underground parking. Tenant only pays for electric and phone/internet. Available immediately! Discount for longer term lease: 12 months $1550, 24 month $1500, 3 yrs+ $1450. No smoking, no pets, and owner does not participate in section 8. $55 application fee per person 18 and over. One time lease admin fee of $150. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Golfview Drive have any available units?
3420 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 3420 Golfview Drive have?
Some of 3420 Golfview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Golfview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 3420 Golfview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Golfview Drive offers parking.
Does 3420 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 Golfview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Golfview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Golfview Drive has a pool.
Does 3420 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
