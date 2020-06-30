All apartments in Eagan
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:50 PM

2133 Shale Lane

2133 Shale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2133 Shale Lane, Eagan, MN 55122
Cedar Grove

Amenities

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Recently renovated from top to bottom, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to please. The main level features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, fresh paint and a new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and white soft-close shaker-style cabinets. The recently remodeled lower level features a family room, full bathroom, bedroom and lots of room for storage. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2133ShaleLnViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Shale Lane have any available units?
2133 Shale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 2133 Shale Lane have?
Some of 2133 Shale Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Shale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Shale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Shale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Shale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Shale Lane offer parking?
No, 2133 Shale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2133 Shale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Shale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Shale Lane have a pool?
No, 2133 Shale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Shale Lane have accessible units?
No, 2133 Shale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Shale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2133 Shale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2133 Shale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2133 Shale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

