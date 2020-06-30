2133 Shale Lane

Amenities
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!
Recently renovated from top to bottom, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to please. The main level features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, fresh paint and a new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and white soft-close shaker-style cabinets. The recently remodeled lower level features a family room, full bathroom, bedroom and lots of room for storage. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.
Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2133ShaleLnViewing2020
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.