2133 Shale Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



Recently renovated from top to bottom, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to please. The main level features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, fresh paint and a new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and white soft-close shaker-style cabinets. The recently remodeled lower level features a family room, full bathroom, bedroom and lots of room for storage. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2133ShaleLnViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.