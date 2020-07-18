2126 Cedar Grove Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

LUXURY 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom well maintained home with lots of upgrades! The main floor offers neutral paint tones, dark wood finishings, high ceilings and accent lighting. The main floor houses the living room, dining room, spacious deck off the kitchen overlooking a private wooded area, and kitchen that offers a large island with breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and granite counter tops. The dining room and kitchen have beautiful dark wood floors. On the second floor enjoy two of three bedrooms, one of which is the spacious master suite: his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub, shower stall, walk-in closet, high ceilings, and great views. Other features include tile floors in the bathrooms, a gas fireplace in the living room, built-in desk area in the lower level, and stairs off of the deck to access the backyard. The home also equipped with built in 6.1 speaker system, a laundry room, 2 stall garage, and is close to freeway access.



See our YouTube video tour here



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_A3lOP3D30



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Dogs accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Sorry, no cats allowed. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Beautiful town home with many upgrades! Great Location!