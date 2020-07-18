All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 2126 Cedar Grove Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
2126 Cedar Grove Trail
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

2126 Cedar Grove Trail

2126 Cedar Grove Trail · (952) 797-3275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2126 Cedar Grove Trail, Eagan, MN 55122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LUXURY 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom well maintained home with lots of upgrades! The main floor offers neutral paint tones, dark wood finishings, high ceilings and accent lighting. The main floor houses the living room, dining room, spacious deck off the kitchen overlooking a private wooded area, and kitchen that offers a large island with breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and granite counter tops. The dining room and kitchen have beautiful dark wood floors. On the second floor enjoy two of three bedrooms, one of which is the spacious master suite: his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub, shower stall, walk-in closet, high ceilings, and great views. Other features include tile floors in the bathrooms, a gas fireplace in the living room, built-in desk area in the lower level, and stairs off of the deck to access the backyard. The home also equipped with built in 6.1 speaker system, a laundry room, 2 stall garage, and is close to freeway access.

See our YouTube video tour here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_A3lOP3D30

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Dogs accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Sorry, no cats allowed. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Beautiful town home with many upgrades! Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Cedar Grove Trail have any available units?
2126 Cedar Grove Trail has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2126 Cedar Grove Trail have?
Some of 2126 Cedar Grove Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 Cedar Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Cedar Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Cedar Grove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2126 Cedar Grove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 2126 Cedar Grove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2126 Cedar Grove Trail offers parking.
Does 2126 Cedar Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Cedar Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Cedar Grove Trail have a pool?
No, 2126 Cedar Grove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Cedar Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 2126 Cedar Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Cedar Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 Cedar Grove Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 Cedar Grove Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2126 Cedar Grove Trail has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2126 Cedar Grove Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity