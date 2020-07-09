2103 Silver Bell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room pool

Another listing by Steve F w/ Renters Warehouse. TO SET UP A SHOWING, go to: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Available 6/1/20 This 1BR condo has many great features: Community party/game room and exercise room. Please check out the video! The unit is on the third level and has an open concept kitchen that looks out to the living room. Enjoy the balcony for some coffee or a late night glass of wine. Very spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. Large bathroom with laundry in unit. Conveniently located and close to Eagan's outlet center. Secured entryway. Tenant pays gas and electric. Sorry NO PETS but Service animals and Emotional support animals welcome. App is $55 per adult - 600+ credit score - 3x rent in total monthly income - clean background check and excellent rental history,