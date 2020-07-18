All apartments in Eagan
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1911 N Ruby Ct.

1911 North Ruby Court · (612) 298-6519
Location

1911 North Ruby Court, Eagan, MN 55122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1911 N Ruby Ct. · Avail. Sep 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1911 N Ruby Ct. Available 09/01/20 Eagan Townhouse Available September 1, Open Floor Plan, Large Master, Fireplace, Patio - Eagan townhouse available September 1a. The main level has an open floor plan. The living room opens up to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, and there's a half bathroom off the kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and space above perfect for mounting a tv.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. There's laundry conveniently located outside the bedrooms. There's a large full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub next to the bedrooms as well. The master bedroom is quite large with plenty of space for a king size set. The master has a walk-in closet as well as a second closet.
This town home also has central a/c, a private patio out front and an attached single stall garage.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One pet maximum is okay under 40lbs with a $25/month pet fee
Rent includes water/sewer, trash, association dues and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.    

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE4505762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 N Ruby Ct. have any available units?
1911 N Ruby Ct. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1911 N Ruby Ct. have?
Some of 1911 N Ruby Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 N Ruby Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1911 N Ruby Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 N Ruby Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 N Ruby Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1911 N Ruby Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1911 N Ruby Ct. offers parking.
Does 1911 N Ruby Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 N Ruby Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 N Ruby Ct. have a pool?
No, 1911 N Ruby Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1911 N Ruby Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1911 N Ruby Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 N Ruby Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 N Ruby Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 N Ruby Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1911 N Ruby Ct. has units with air conditioning.
