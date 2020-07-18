Amenities

1911 N Ruby Ct. Available 09/01/20 Eagan Townhouse Available September 1, Open Floor Plan, Large Master, Fireplace, Patio - Eagan townhouse available September 1a. The main level has an open floor plan. The living room opens up to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, and there's a half bathroom off the kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and space above perfect for mounting a tv.

Both bedrooms are upstairs. There's laundry conveniently located outside the bedrooms. There's a large full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub next to the bedrooms as well. The master bedroom is quite large with plenty of space for a king size set. The master has a walk-in closet as well as a second closet.

This town home also has central a/c, a private patio out front and an attached single stall garage.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

One pet maximum is okay under 40lbs with a $25/month pet fee

Rent includes water/sewer, trash, association dues and lawn/snow

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



