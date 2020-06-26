All apartments in Eagan
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

1738 Woodgate Lane

1738 North Woodgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1738 North Woodgate Lane, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 3 BR 2 BA Eagan townhome. Split entry design with beautiful wood floors upstairs, New Stainless Steel Appliances and GRANITE and NEW carpeting downstairs. Large living room leading to sizable dining area with walk out sliding glass doors to a large deck. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated!!! The two car garage has lots of storage and there is a massive concrete patio under the deck. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! https://showmojo.com/l/8b81d6e057/1738-woodgate-ln-eagan-mn-55122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Woodgate Lane have any available units?
1738 Woodgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1738 Woodgate Lane have?
Some of 1738 Woodgate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Woodgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Woodgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Woodgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Woodgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1738 Woodgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Woodgate Lane offers parking.
Does 1738 Woodgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Woodgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Woodgate Lane have a pool?
No, 1738 Woodgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Woodgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 1738 Woodgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Woodgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 Woodgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 Woodgate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 Woodgate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
