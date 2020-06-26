1738 Woodgate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated 3 BR 2 BA Eagan townhome. Split entry design with beautiful wood floors upstairs, New Stainless Steel Appliances and GRANITE and NEW carpeting downstairs. Large living room leading to sizable dining area with walk out sliding glass doors to a large deck. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated!!! The two car garage has lots of storage and there is a massive concrete patio under the deck. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! https://showmojo.com/l/8b81d6e057/1738-woodgate-ln-eagan-mn-55122