1720 Talon Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Harwood Property Advisors of Renters Warehouse presents an updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in Eagan. This extremely clean and recently painted townhome is an end unit with a large yard and relaxing patio. Located in a quiet, private neighborhood with very little traffic. The home features a natural gas fireplace in the living room, a spacious kitchen and dining area and main floor laundry facilities with a new washer and dryer (on order, being delivered mid-June). Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and an office space in the loft area. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet along with a double vanity sink in the master bath. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level along with another full bathroom. Tenants are responsible for utilities and no pets please. Snow removal and lawn care are provided by the association. This home has a natural gas furnace and central air conditioning. There is a $55 application fee (per adult), one-time lease admin fee ($150) and $7 monthly processing fee. Not approved for Sec 8. Check out the 3D virtual tour! Setup a showing today as this one wonât last long! Book a showing appointment now! showmojo.com/de1a0c1886/gallery