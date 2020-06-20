All apartments in Eagan
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1720 Talon Trl

1720 Talon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Talon Trail, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Harwood Property Advisors of Renters Warehouse presents an updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in Eagan. This extremely clean and recently painted townhome is an end unit with a large yard and relaxing patio. Located in a quiet, private neighborhood with very little traffic. The home features a natural gas fireplace in the living room, a spacious kitchen and dining area and main floor laundry facilities with a new washer and dryer (on order, being delivered mid-June). Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and an office space in the loft area. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet along with a double vanity sink in the master bath. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level along with another full bathroom. Tenants are responsible for utilities and no pets please. Snow removal and lawn care are provided by the association. This home has a natural gas furnace and central air conditioning. There is a $55 application fee (per adult), one-time lease admin fee ($150) and $7 monthly processing fee. Not approved for Sec 8. Check out the 3D virtual tour! Setup a showing today as this one wonât last long! Book a showing appointment now! showmojo.com/de1a0c1886/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Talon Trl have any available units?
1720 Talon Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1720 Talon Trl have?
Some of 1720 Talon Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Talon Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Talon Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Talon Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Talon Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1720 Talon Trl offer parking?
No, 1720 Talon Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Talon Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Talon Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Talon Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Talon Trl has a pool.
Does 1720 Talon Trl have accessible units?
No, 1720 Talon Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Talon Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Talon Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Talon Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1720 Talon Trl has units with air conditioning.
