Eagan, MN
1235 Wilderness Lane
1235 Wilderness Lane

1235 Wilderness Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Wilderness Lane, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath walkout rambler has 3 bedroom on the main level and 1 bedroom on the lower level. A deck is off the kitchen overlooking the backyard. Nice large kitchen and 17'x13' Livingroom. Lower level rec room. Available July 31st.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Wilderness Lane have any available units?
1235 Wilderness Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 1235 Wilderness Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Wilderness Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Wilderness Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 Wilderness Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1235 Wilderness Lane offer parking?
No, 1235 Wilderness Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1235 Wilderness Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Wilderness Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Wilderness Lane have a pool?
No, 1235 Wilderness Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Wilderness Lane have accessible units?
No, 1235 Wilderness Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Wilderness Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Wilderness Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 Wilderness Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 Wilderness Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
