Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
1432 121st Ave NW
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1432 121st Ave NW

1432 121st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1432 121st Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 car garage Single Family Home - Property Id: 203774

Check out this home! This split-level single family home has 4 bedroom 2 bathroom and a Den. With fenced yard and large deck for entertaining.
Sorry not Section 8 approved. Tenant responsible for lawn, snow, all utilities. Dogs only are welcome w/ owner approval, pet deposit.
https://youtu.be/TrN5w69CXYk
This home is brought to you by Brenda a licensed Realtor with Auntie B's Rentals and RealtyOneGroup Choice Brokerage. The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher. $150 Lease Signing Fee, first months rent and deposit (equal to one months rent.) Due at lease signing. Applications are required by anyone over the age of 18 who will be living in the home. $55 Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203774
Property Id 203774

(RLNE5523380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 121st Ave NW have any available units?
1432 121st Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 1432 121st Ave NW have?
Some of 1432 121st Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 121st Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1432 121st Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 121st Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 121st Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1432 121st Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1432 121st Ave NW offers parking.
Does 1432 121st Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 121st Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 121st Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1432 121st Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1432 121st Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1432 121st Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 121st Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 121st Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 121st Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 121st Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
