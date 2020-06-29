1432 121st Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 car garage Single Family Home - Property Id: 203774



Check out this home! This split-level single family home has 4 bedroom 2 bathroom and a Den. With fenced yard and large deck for entertaining.

Sorry not Section 8 approved. Tenant responsible for lawn, snow, all utilities. Dogs only are welcome w/ owner approval, pet deposit.

https://youtu.be/TrN5w69CXYk

This home is brought to you by Brenda a licensed Realtor with Auntie B's Rentals and RealtyOneGroup Choice Brokerage. The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher. $150 Lease Signing Fee, first months rent and deposit (equal to one months rent.) Due at lease signing. Applications are required by anyone over the age of 18 who will be living in the home. $55 Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203774

(RLNE5523380)