13210 Meadowwood Trail #64 Available 03/01/20 Coon Rapids Townhome - Cozy Townhome located in the heart of Riverdale. This 2 bedroom, one bath townhome is waiting for you! Bedrooms are large in size, unit has full size washer & dryer, attached one stall garage, front patio, hard surface flooring on main level. Steps away from restaurants & shopping, busline & tram. Call Cora for qualifications 763-245-1871.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5488337)