Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 13151 Meadowood Way #133.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
13151 Meadowood Way #133
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13151 Meadowood Way #133
13151 Meadowood Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13151 Meadowood Way, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 05/16/20 Meadowood Way Property - Property Id: 250081
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250081
Property Id 250081
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5663164)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13151 Meadowood Way #133 have any available units?
13151 Meadowood Way #133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coon Rapids, MN
.
What amenities does 13151 Meadowood Way #133 have?
Some of 13151 Meadowood Way #133's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13151 Meadowood Way #133 currently offering any rent specials?
13151 Meadowood Way #133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13151 Meadowood Way #133 pet-friendly?
No, 13151 Meadowood Way #133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids
.
Does 13151 Meadowood Way #133 offer parking?
No, 13151 Meadowood Way #133 does not offer parking.
Does 13151 Meadowood Way #133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13151 Meadowood Way #133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13151 Meadowood Way #133 have a pool?
No, 13151 Meadowood Way #133 does not have a pool.
Does 13151 Meadowood Way #133 have accessible units?
No, 13151 Meadowood Way #133 does not have accessible units.
Does 13151 Meadowood Way #133 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13151 Meadowood Way #133 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13151 Meadowood Way #133 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13151 Meadowood Way #133 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Similar Pages
Coon Rapids 1 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with Balcony
Coon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Shakopee, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities