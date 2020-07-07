12380 Butternut Street North West

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse! This 4BD/3BA home will not last long! The home is in excellent condition: stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private master suite, 3 car garage, unfinished lower level great for storage, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 max: small-medium dogs (no aggressive breeds), no cats. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 12380 Butternut St NW Coon Rapids MN 55448