Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
12380 Butternut Street North West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12380 Butternut Street North West

12380 Butternut Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12380 Butternut Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse! This 4BD/3BA home will not last long! The home is in excellent condition: stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private master suite, 3 car garage, unfinished lower level great for storage, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 max: small-medium dogs (no aggressive breeds), no cats. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 12380 Butternut St NW Coon Rapids MN 55448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12380 Butternut Street North West have any available units?
12380 Butternut Street North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 12380 Butternut Street North West have?
Some of 12380 Butternut Street North West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12380 Butternut Street North West currently offering any rent specials?
12380 Butternut Street North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12380 Butternut Street North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 12380 Butternut Street North West is pet friendly.
Does 12380 Butternut Street North West offer parking?
Yes, 12380 Butternut Street North West offers parking.
Does 12380 Butternut Street North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12380 Butternut Street North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12380 Butternut Street North West have a pool?
No, 12380 Butternut Street North West does not have a pool.
Does 12380 Butternut Street North West have accessible units?
No, 12380 Butternut Street North West does not have accessible units.
Does 12380 Butternut Street North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 12380 Butternut Street North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12380 Butternut Street North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 12380 Butternut Street North West does not have units with air conditioning.

