Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
673 51st Avenue NE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:44 PM

673 51st Avenue NE

673 51st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

673 51st Avenue Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained side by side duplex in a great area of Columbia Heights! 3 possible bedrooms, 1.5 baths with off street parking and garage space. Bordering Sullivan Lake, close to major road access, bus routes, shopping and restaurants.

Reasonable rent with quick occupancy possible. 1 year plus lease required with an approved tenant. $60 application fee for credit and criminal check,security deposit is 1 months rent. 600 or better credit no recent felonies Easy to schedule showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 51st Avenue NE have any available units?
673 51st Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 673 51st Avenue NE have?
Some of 673 51st Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 51st Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
673 51st Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 51st Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 673 51st Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 673 51st Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 673 51st Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 673 51st Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 51st Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 51st Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 673 51st Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 673 51st Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 673 51st Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 673 51st Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 51st Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 673 51st Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 51st Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
