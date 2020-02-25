673 51st Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Beautifully maintained side by side duplex in a great area of Columbia Heights! 3 possible bedrooms, 1.5 baths with off street parking and garage space. Bordering Sullivan Lake, close to major road access, bus routes, shopping and restaurants.



Reasonable rent with quick occupancy possible. 1 year plus lease required with an approved tenant. $60 application fee for credit and criminal check,security deposit is 1 months rent. 600 or better credit no recent felonies Easy to schedule showings!