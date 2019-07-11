All apartments in Columbia Heights
4937 6th Street NE

4937 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4937 6th Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Roslyn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4adbc6a079 ---- Welcome home! This cute and well cared for 3 bedroom house with a basement office features hardwood floors throughout the main level living room, and three bedrooms, a large bathroom, and spacious kitchen with stainless steel stove and a dishwasher. Partially finished basement includes a bonus living room, storage area, laundry room, and in unit storage. Small deck in back yard, two large garden planters, detached garage great for parking in the winter or extra storage room Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment. Tenant responsible for water/sewer/garbage, gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ No pets, section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

