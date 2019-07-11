4937 6th Street NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4adbc6a079 ---- Welcome home! This cute and well cared for 3 bedroom house with a basement office features hardwood floors throughout the main level living room, and three bedrooms, a large bathroom, and spacious kitchen with stainless steel stove and a dishwasher. Partially finished basement includes a bonus living room, storage area, laundry room, and in unit storage. Small deck in back yard, two large garden planters, detached garage great for parking in the winter or extra storage room Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment. Tenant responsible for water/sewer/garbage, gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ No pets, section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.