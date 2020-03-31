All apartments in Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights, MN
4638 Washington Street NE- Lower
Last updated March 31 2020

4638 Washington Street NE- Lower

4638 Washington Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4638 Washington Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pet friendly - 2 bedroom unit, Columbia Heights!

Spring Special: 1/2 off first months rent with lease signed by 3/31!
Don't miss this deal!

Check out this charming 2 bed/1 bath unit in a side by side Duplex.
Located in convenient Colombia Heights and just blocks from Mississippi River and 694.
Laundry in building and spacious front and back yard. Water/sewer/trash included in rent. Pet friendly.

Must have viewed the property in order to apply
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs 
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=4
Application fee is $55 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Owner pays: Water/sewer/trash
Tenant pays: Electric/gas/any optional utility/this unit is responsible for snow/lawn care for the property. The credit is $100 for this service and is reflected in the current rent amount.
1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
This unit pays electricity for the garage

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/43e2b75032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower have any available units?
4638 Washington Street NE- Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower have?
Some of 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower currently offering any rent specials?
4638 Washington Street NE- Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower is pet friendly.
Does 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower offer parking?
Yes, 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower offers parking.
Does 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower have a pool?
No, 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower does not have a pool.
Does 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower have accessible units?
No, 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 4638 Washington Street NE- Lower does not have units with air conditioning.

