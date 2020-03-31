4638 Washington Street NE- Lower

Amenities
Pet friendly - 2 bedroom unit, Columbia Heights!
Spring Special: 1/2 off first months rent with lease signed by 3/31!
Don't miss this deal!
Check out this charming 2 bed/1 bath unit in a side by side Duplex.
Located in convenient Colombia Heights and just blocks from Mississippi River and 694.
Laundry in building and spacious front and back yard. Water/sewer/trash included in rent. Pet friendly.
Must have viewed the property in order to apply
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=4
Application fee is $55 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Owner pays: Water/sewer/trash
Tenant pays: Electric/gas/any optional utility/this unit is responsible for snow/lawn care for the property. The credit is $100 for this service and is reflected in the current rent amount.
1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
This unit pays electricity for the garage
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/43e2b75032