4638 Washington Street NE- Lower

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage some paid utils

Pet friendly - 2 bedroom unit, Columbia Heights!



Spring Special: 1/2 off first months rent with lease signed by 3/31!

Don't miss this deal!



Check out this charming 2 bed/1 bath unit in a side by side Duplex.

Located in convenient Colombia Heights and just blocks from Mississippi River and 694.

Laundry in building and spacious front and back yard. Water/sewer/trash included in rent. Pet friendly.



Must have viewed the property in order to apply

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=4

Application fee is $55 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Owner pays: Water/sewer/trash

Tenant pays: Electric/gas/any optional utility/this unit is responsible for snow/lawn care for the property. The credit is $100 for this service and is reflected in the current rent amount.

1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

This unit pays electricity for the garage



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/43e2b75032