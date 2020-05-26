All apartments in Columbia Heights
3849 Jackson St North East
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3849 Jackson St North East

3849 Jackson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3849 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
This is your opportunity to enjoy a very clean, comfortable place to call home. The upstairs unit features include a spacious brilliant deck, storage, off street parking, and great walk-ability set in a quiet neighborhood. Only 1 neighbor in lower unit of home. One block off Central Avenue with numerous shops, stores and nightlife. Close to parks and golf, this apartment has all you need. Convenient location minutes from downtown Minneapolis, this is your opportunity to enjoy life! $55 application fee per adult; one time administrative fee of $150 upon approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 Jackson St North East have any available units?
3849 Jackson St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 3849 Jackson St North East have?
Some of 3849 Jackson St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3849 Jackson St North East currently offering any rent specials?
3849 Jackson St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 Jackson St North East pet-friendly?
No, 3849 Jackson St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 3849 Jackson St North East offer parking?
Yes, 3849 Jackson St North East offers parking.
Does 3849 Jackson St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 Jackson St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 Jackson St North East have a pool?
Yes, 3849 Jackson St North East has a pool.
Does 3849 Jackson St North East have accessible units?
No, 3849 Jackson St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 Jackson St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3849 Jackson St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3849 Jackson St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3849 Jackson St North East does not have units with air conditioning.

