3849 Jackson St North East

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool

This is your opportunity to enjoy a very clean, comfortable place to call home. The upstairs unit features include a spacious brilliant deck, storage, off street parking, and great walk-ability set in a quiet neighborhood. Only 1 neighbor in lower unit of home. One block off Central Avenue with numerous shops, stores and nightlife. Close to parks and golf, this apartment has all you need. Convenient location minutes from downtown Minneapolis, this is your opportunity to enjoy life! $55 application fee per adult; one time administrative fee of $150 upon approved application.