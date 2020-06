2111 University Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

CLEAN, MOVE-IN READY BEAUTIFUL BRICK RENTAL IN PRIME NORTHEAST NEIGHBORHOOD! DEN COULD ALSO SERVE AS 3RD BEDROOM. RECENT UPDATES TO THE BATHROOM AND KITCHEN. LARGE DRIVEWAY IN BACK OF BUILDING ALLOWS 2 PARKING SPOTS INCLUDED WITH THE UNIT. LARGER PORCH OFF THE BACK OF THE UNIT. FREE, SHARED LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT. NO UPSTAIRS NEIGHBORS! STEPS TO THE MINNEAPOLIS ARTS DISTRICT, PERFECT LOCATION! FIRST MONTH, LAST MONTH, AND DEPOSIT DUE AT MOVE-IN. NO PETS PERMITTED. DISCOUNT OFFERED FOR LONGER LEASE.