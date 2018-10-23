All apartments in Chaska
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:47 AM

4463 Millstone Dr

4463 Mill Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4463 Mill Stone Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
playground
garage
internet access
new construction
Available NOW!

Welcome home to this fabulous four-bedroom, three-bath plus game room almost brand new construction home in lovely Chaska!

This home has so many great features. The kitchen has ample sunlight, boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fantastic huge center island.

The dining area also has gorgeous hardwood flooring and a warm see-through fireplace.

The extensive living room has plenty of space and lots of windows with upgraded blinds.

The upper level has the master bedroom with a private full master bath and a huge walk-in closet. There are three more good-sized bedrooms on the upper level. a full bath, laundry, and a bonus game room!

Bring your pets! Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs accepted (Breed Restrictions) with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW!
Three-car attached Garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4463 Millstone Dr have any available units?
4463 Millstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 4463 Millstone Dr have?
Some of 4463 Millstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4463 Millstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4463 Millstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4463 Millstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4463 Millstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 4463 Millstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4463 Millstone Dr offers parking.
Does 4463 Millstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4463 Millstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4463 Millstone Dr have a pool?
No, 4463 Millstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4463 Millstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4463 Millstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4463 Millstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4463 Millstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4463 Millstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4463 Millstone Dr has units with air conditioning.

