4463 Millstone Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system game room parking playground garage internet access new construction

Available NOW!



Welcome home to this fabulous four-bedroom, three-bath plus game room almost brand new construction home in lovely Chaska!



This home has so many great features. The kitchen has ample sunlight, boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fantastic huge center island.



The dining area also has gorgeous hardwood flooring and a warm see-through fireplace.



The extensive living room has plenty of space and lots of windows with upgraded blinds.



The upper level has the master bedroom with a private full master bath and a huge walk-in closet. There are three more good-sized bedrooms on the upper level. a full bath, laundry, and a bonus game room!



Bring your pets! Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs accepted (Breed Restrictions) with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Available NOW!

Three-car attached Garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.