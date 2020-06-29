3454 Autumn Woods Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Walk into this beautiful, NEWLY REMODELED, 1 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse and note the dark wood floors, vaulted ceilings and open concept layout. The living room is spacious and has a fireplace as well as access to a great balcony and has large windows letting in lots of natural light. The kitchen has new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete with breakfast bar and an adjacent dining room area. Down the hallway is a laundry room and a nice study. The main bath has access from both the hallway and the master bedroom which has a huge walk-in closet and walks out to it's own balcony. An attached garage completes the home, and pets are welcome! Townhouse amenities include on-site office management, cable ready, BBQ grilling/picnic area and landscaped grounds, 24 hour emergency maintenance. Close to 6 golf courses, and minutes to highway 212. 1 year lease or longer preferred. $25/application and $500 deposit at the time of application. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest or call Bob at 612/351-3946.