Chaska, MN
3454 Autumn Woods Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:35 PM

3454 Autumn Woods Drive

3454 Autumn Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3454 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Walk into this beautiful, NEWLY REMODELED, 1 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse and note the dark wood floors, vaulted ceilings and open concept layout. The living room is spacious and has a fireplace as well as access to a great balcony and has large windows letting in lots of natural light. The kitchen has new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete with breakfast bar and an adjacent dining room area. Down the hallway is a laundry room and a nice study. The main bath has access from both the hallway and the master bedroom which has a huge walk-in closet and walks out to it's own balcony. An attached garage completes the home, and pets are welcome! Townhouse amenities include on-site office management, cable ready, BBQ grilling/picnic area and landscaped grounds, 24 hour emergency maintenance. Close to 6 golf courses, and minutes to highway 212. 1 year lease or longer preferred. $25/application and $500 deposit at the time of application. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest or call Bob at 612/351-3946.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 Autumn Woods Drive have any available units?
3454 Autumn Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 3454 Autumn Woods Drive have?
Some of 3454 Autumn Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 Autumn Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Autumn Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 Autumn Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3454 Autumn Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3454 Autumn Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3454 Autumn Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 3454 Autumn Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 Autumn Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 Autumn Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3454 Autumn Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 3454 Autumn Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 3454 Autumn Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 Autumn Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3454 Autumn Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3454 Autumn Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3454 Autumn Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
