Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1044 Rosemary Circle

1044 Rosemary Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1044 Rosemary Cir, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Only one thing is missing in this 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, spacious home! Home has stainless steel kitchen appliances, central breakfast bar, loads of cupboard space, upstairs laundry, deluxe owner's suite, bedrooms 2 & 3 share Jack n Jill bathroom, bedroom 4 has its own full bathroom, fifth bedroom downstairs makes a great office and has a ?? bath next to it, private setting on a cul-de-sac with wetland as the backyard neighbor, walk-out basement, friendly neighborhood and terrific location. Only you are missing! Call today to tour.Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Rosemary Circle have any available units?
1044 Rosemary Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
Is 1044 Rosemary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Rosemary Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Rosemary Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Rosemary Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Rosemary Circle offer parking?
No, 1044 Rosemary Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1044 Rosemary Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Rosemary Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Rosemary Circle have a pool?
No, 1044 Rosemary Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Rosemary Circle have accessible units?
No, 1044 Rosemary Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Rosemary Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Rosemary Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Rosemary Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Rosemary Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
