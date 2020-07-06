7727 Coneflower Curv S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available 06/01/20 Newer Rottlund Townhome in Walnut Grove of Chanhassen! 2 beds, 2 baths. Enjoy Cozy Gas Fireplace in Living Room! Relax in Whirlpool Jetted Tub!



Perfect for single professional or couple. Situated on Quiet, Dead End Street with Easy access to HWY 5!



Minutes from Downtown Excelsior and Lake Minnetonka! Wood like laminate flooring in the Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen. Kitchen features upscale stainless steel appliances, stylish new sink, faucet, lights and countertops. Upper level laundry, huge master closet, stainless steel appliances. Water Softener.



(RLNE1948020)