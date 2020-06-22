All apartments in Chanhassen
2030 Poppy Dr
2030 Poppy Dr

2030 Poppy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2030 Poppy Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
For a showing of this property, please contact Mike Wolf at mikew@reiprop.com or 612-325-8893.

2 Bed 2 bath townhome on cul-de-sac. Huge bathroom w/whirlpool and separate shower. Near Lake Ann. Sunny south-facing unit. Available Nov. 1. For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com Chanhassen
see additional photos below Unit Features .

- Living room- Dining room- Walk-in closet- Breakfast nook- Range / Oven- Refrigerator- Dishwasher- Microwave- Balcony, Deck, or Patio- Heat: forced air- Central A/C- Cable-ready- Hardwood floor- Jacuzzi / Whirlpool Terms.

One year. Background/credit check/verification of income
ADDITIONAL PHOTOS .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Poppy Dr have any available units?
2030 Poppy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 2030 Poppy Dr have?
Some of 2030 Poppy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Poppy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Poppy Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Poppy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Poppy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 2030 Poppy Dr offer parking?
No, 2030 Poppy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2030 Poppy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 Poppy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Poppy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2030 Poppy Dr has a pool.
Does 2030 Poppy Dr have accessible units?
No, 2030 Poppy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Poppy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Poppy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 Poppy Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2030 Poppy Dr has units with air conditioning.
