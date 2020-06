Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

3 Bedroom, 3 storyl town home located within a community which surrounds a man-made lake. Easy access to shopping and restaurants. Less than 2 miles from the airport. Less than one mile from the Coliseum and Performing Arts center. Fully furnished with fully stocked kitchen. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. The third floor master has a king sized bed. The other two bedrooms have queen sized beds. There is also a queen sized pullout sofa in the living room.