Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11638 Pondview Ct Available 08/15/19 4BR / 3BA Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Open Layout, High Ceilings, Fireplace, Master Suite, Attached 3-Car Garage in Champlin! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!



Located off Elm Creek Pkwy & 169 with convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the great outdoors!



This spacious home has an open layout and features two living rooms with a fireplace. The kitchen is being updated with granite counter tops and new cabinets. A formal dining room opens to the screened-in three-season porch and deck to enjoy the fall colors. The upper level boasts a large master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, two more private bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement has a large entertainment room and the laundry room. Comes with a lawn sprinkler system, attached 3 car garage, washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered.



For a private showing please call or text 952.905.6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE2699488)