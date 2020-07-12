Apartment List
272 Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN with parking

$
21 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,142
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
17 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$971
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,112
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
24 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
19 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1080 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
6 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
$
9 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
18 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$916
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.
3 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
8 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,040
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
17 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
5 Units Available
River Hills
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
Less than a mile from Neill Park and just two miles from I-35W. Fireplace, patio or balcony and extra storage for all one- or two-bedroom apartments. On-site laundry, gym, pool and parking.

1 Unit Available
12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota
12856 Nicollet Avenue South, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Wonderful 2BR/1B first floor condo with bright and open living room! Brand new wood flooring in the kitchen, living & dining rooms.

1 Unit Available
967 Earley Lake Curve
967 Earley Lake Cur, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2527 sqft
Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Totally remodeled two story, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home. New carpeting, flooring, lights, paint, stainless appliances. Just like a brand new home.
Results within 1 mile of Burnsville
7 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.

1 Unit Available
4748 W 125th St
4748 West 125th Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
This 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath home located in Savage is available now!! Home features 1330 sq ft, 1 car garage, laundry hookups only! Note ? no A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for

1 Unit Available
2187 Cool Stream Cir
2187 Cool Stream Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3-Bdrm, 3.5-bath Townhome - Property Id: 139900 Wonderful open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings. Neutral decor with oak rim. Tons of storage. Finished basement. Upper level laundry.

1 Unit Available
4845 W 123rd St 301
4845 123rd Street West, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Rental - 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 assign parking - Property Id: 244734 FOR RENT: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 assigned garage condo in Savage $1,125/month CALL 952-820-5334 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! Prefer May 1 move in Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath,
Results within 5 miles of Burnsville
$
48 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,161
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
$
249 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,322
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
$
6 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,169
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burnsville, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burnsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

