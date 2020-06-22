Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this great 2BR/1BA pet friendly, Brooklyn Park Town Home - Come see this great 2BR/1BA pet friendly Town Home located in the Brooklyn Park. Home has Carpet throughout, large Deck, and plenty of cabinet space, lower level family room, and fireplace!



Rent: $1400

Security Deposit: $1400

Specs: SQ Ft

Lease: 12months

Building Specifics: Unit is Town Home

Location: 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Utilities included in rent: Renter is responsible for all

Pet policy:

Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit

Screening: Yes

Parking: Off Street, Attached Garage



(RLNE4396290)