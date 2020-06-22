All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN
7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N

7552 Maplebrook Parkway North · No Longer Available
Location

7552 Maplebrook Parkway North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Commerce

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this great 2BR/1BA pet friendly, Brooklyn Park Town Home - Come see this great 2BR/1BA pet friendly Town Home located in the Brooklyn Park. Home has Carpet throughout, large Deck, and plenty of cabinet space, lower level family room, and fireplace!

Rent: $1400
Security Deposit: $1400
Specs: SQ Ft
Lease: 12months
Building Specifics: Unit is Town Home
Location: 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Utilities included in rent: Renter is responsible for all
Pet policy:
Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit
Screening: Yes
Parking: Off Street, Attached Garage

(RLNE4396290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N have any available units?
7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N have?
Some of 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N currently offering any rent specials?
7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N is pet friendly.
Does 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N offer parking?
Yes, 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N does offer parking.
Does 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N have a pool?
No, 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N does not have a pool.
Does 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N have accessible units?
No, 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N does not have accessible units.
Does 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7552 Maplebrook Pkwy N does not have units with air conditioning.
