Brooklyn Park, MN
7523 Brunswick Avenue N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

7523 Brunswick Avenue N

7523 Brunswick Avenue North · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7523 Brunswick Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Hartkopf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
**IF YOU SEE THIS LISTING ON CRAIGSLIST, PLEASE FLAG. RENTERS WAREHOUSE DID NOT POST THIS LISTING ON CRAIGSLIST** Don't miss this 3BD/2BA, 1700 sqft duplex for rent. This property features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Fresh paint & Hardwood floors, new carpet & washer/dryer. Lawncare & snow removal is tenant responsibility. Lawnmower/equipment not provided. Perfect location close to everything you need! Easy access to 694/94, 169, 610. Convenient location close to entertainment, eateries & parks. AVAILABLE: June 15th!! (tentative to lower-level completion) Section 8 Approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Brunswick Avenue N have any available units?
7523 Brunswick Avenue N has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7523 Brunswick Avenue N have?
Some of 7523 Brunswick Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Brunswick Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Brunswick Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Brunswick Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Brunswick Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 7523 Brunswick Avenue N offer parking?
No, 7523 Brunswick Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 7523 Brunswick Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7523 Brunswick Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Brunswick Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 7523 Brunswick Avenue N has a pool.
Does 7523 Brunswick Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 7523 Brunswick Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Brunswick Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 Brunswick Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7523 Brunswick Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7523 Brunswick Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
