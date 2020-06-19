7523 Brunswick Avenue N

Amenities

**IF YOU SEE THIS LISTING ON CRAIGSLIST, PLEASE FLAG. RENTERS WAREHOUSE DID NOT POST THIS LISTING ON CRAIGSLIST** Don't miss this 3BD/2BA, 1700 sqft duplex for rent. This property features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Fresh paint & Hardwood floors, new carpet & washer/dryer. Lawncare & snow removal is tenant responsibility. Lawnmower/equipment not provided. Perfect location close to everything you need! Easy access to 694/94, 169, 610. Convenient location close to entertainment, eateries & parks. AVAILABLE: June 15th!! (tentative to lower-level completion) Section 8 Approved