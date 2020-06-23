1802 Pearson Pkwy

Amenities
Townhome & Patio Home Features:
Choice of 6 one-level and 2 two-level floorplans
Private entry
Private patio
Washer/Dryer in each home
Cable TV/high-speed internet ready
Individually controlled central heat and air conditioning
One or two car garages with garage door opener
Excellent sound control
Decorator blinds throughout
Mirrored closet doors
Generous closet space and storage
Ceramic tile floors and baths
Stainless steel appliances (select homes)
Granite counter tops (select homes)
Frost-free refrigerator/freezer
Built -in microwave
Self-cleaning oven
Dishwasher and disposal
Built-in breakfast bar
Walk-in pantry closet in some homes
24-hour emergency maintenance service
Community Features:
Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Nancy Johnson
Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience
24-hour emergency maintenance staff
Pet Friendly Community We allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!
Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds
Nine Mile Creek winds through the community
Tot lots
Country atmosphere and city convenience
A quiet, serene residential setting
Close to Eden Prairie Center, Prairie Village, Ridgedale, Southdale and Mall of America
Near Lifetime Fitness and the Eden Prairie Community Center
Exercise Trails
Beautiful parks and lakes nearby
Easy access to major highways (Interstate 494, Highway 5, Highway 62, and Highway 169)
Award winning Eden Prairie Schools
Convenient to Southwest Metro Transit bus station