1802 Pearson Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Townhome & Patio Home Features:

Choice of 6 one-level and 2 two-level floorplans

Private entry

Private patio

Washer/Dryer in each home

Cable TV/high-speed internet ready

Individually controlled central heat and air conditioning

One or two car garages with garage door opener

Excellent sound control

Decorator blinds throughout

Mirrored closet doors

Generous closet space and storage

Ceramic tile floors and baths

Stainless steel appliances (select homes)

Granite counter tops (select homes)

Frost-free refrigerator/freezer

Built -in microwave

Self-cleaning oven

Dishwasher and disposal

Built-in breakfast bar

Walk-in pantry closet in some homes

24-hour emergency maintenance service



Community Features:

Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Nancy Johnson

Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience

24-hour emergency maintenance staff

Pet Friendly Community We allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!

Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds

Nine Mile Creek winds through the community

Tot lots

Country atmosphere and city convenience

A quiet, serene residential setting

Close to Eden Prairie Center, Prairie Village, Ridgedale, Southdale and Mall of America

Near Lifetime Fitness and the Eden Prairie Community Center

Exercise Trails

Beautiful parks and lakes nearby

Easy access to major highways (Interstate 494, Highway 5, Highway 62, and Highway 169)

Award winning Eden Prairie Schools

Convenient to Southwest Metro Transit bus station