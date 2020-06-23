All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 1802 Pearson Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
1802 Pearson Pkwy
Last updated March 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

1802 Pearson Pkwy

1802 Pearson Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1802 Pearson Parkway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Norwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Townhome & Patio Home Features:
Choice of 6 one-level and 2 two-level floorplans
Private entry
Private patio
Washer/Dryer in each home
Cable TV/high-speed internet ready
Individually controlled central heat and air conditioning
One or two car garages with garage door opener
Excellent sound control
Decorator blinds throughout
Mirrored closet doors
Generous closet space and storage
Ceramic tile floors and baths
Stainless steel appliances (select homes)
Granite counter tops (select homes)
Frost-free refrigerator/freezer
Built -in microwave
Self-cleaning oven
Dishwasher and disposal
Built-in breakfast bar
Walk-in pantry closet in some homes
24-hour emergency maintenance service

Community Features:
Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Nancy Johnson
Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience
24-hour emergency maintenance staff
Pet Friendly Community We allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!
Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds
Nine Mile Creek winds through the community
Tot lots
Country atmosphere and city convenience
A quiet, serene residential setting
Close to Eden Prairie Center, Prairie Village, Ridgedale, Southdale and Mall of America
Near Lifetime Fitness and the Eden Prairie Community Center
Exercise Trails
Beautiful parks and lakes nearby
Easy access to major highways (Interstate 494, Highway 5, Highway 62, and Highway 169)
Award winning Eden Prairie Schools
Convenient to Southwest Metro Transit bus station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Pearson Pkwy have any available units?
1802 Pearson Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 1802 Pearson Pkwy have?
Some of 1802 Pearson Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Pearson Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Pearson Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Pearson Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Pearson Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Pearson Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Pearson Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 1802 Pearson Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Pearson Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Pearson Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1802 Pearson Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Pearson Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1802 Pearson Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Pearson Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Pearson Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Pearson Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1802 Pearson Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University