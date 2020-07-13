All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

Heritage Hills

Open Now until 5pm
3909 Heritage Hills Dr · (952) 314-4271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN 55437

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9216 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 9316 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1316 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 9118 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
car wash area
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
hot tub
A location you can’t refuse! Heritage Hills is centrally located in Bloomington, MN allowing for easy access to the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, the Mall of America, Southdale Center, Normandale Community College, Northwestern Health Sciences University and several major freeways. Getting around the Twin Cities Metro Area can be a breeze because getting onto I-494 and 35W is less than 5 minutes from Heritage Hills. It is difficult to deny Heritage Hills’ superb Bloomington location!

Offering studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes, there is a floor plan that is sure to fit your needs. Each of our apartment homes has been newly remodeled. Our newly remodeled apartment homes feature sleek silver-finish appliances, brand new cabinets and flooring, granite-look countertops, contemporary light fixtures, and more. A new Bloomington apartment home awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per applicant; $47 per appllicant from out of state
Deposit: $500 deposit, possibly more - based on credit.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for 2 pets, $0 for 1 pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Dogs, snakes, and exotic pets.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage is $10 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Hills have any available units?
Heritage Hills has 10 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Hills have?
Some of Heritage Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Hills is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Hills offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Hills offers parking.
Does Heritage Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Hills have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Hills has a pool.
Does Heritage Hills have accessible units?
No, Heritage Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Hills has units with air conditioning.
