Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities car wash area courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance hot tub

A location you can’t refuse! Heritage Hills is centrally located in Bloomington, MN allowing for easy access to the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, the Mall of America, Southdale Center, Normandale Community College, Northwestern Health Sciences University and several major freeways. Getting around the Twin Cities Metro Area can be a breeze because getting onto I-494 and 35W is less than 5 minutes from Heritage Hills. It is difficult to deny Heritage Hills’ superb Bloomington location!



Offering studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes, there is a floor plan that is sure to fit your needs. Each of our apartment homes has been newly remodeled. Our newly remodeled apartment homes feature sleek silver-finish appliances, brand new cabinets and flooring, granite-look countertops, contemporary light fixtures, and more. A new Bloomington apartment home awaits you!