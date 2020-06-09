All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

9541 Elliot Ave S

9541 Elliot Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9541 Elliot Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4BD NEW Bloomington Home for Rent - Property Id: 107071

Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Beautiful new construction twin home centrally located in Bloomington. Be first to live in this fantastic high quality home. Excellent curb appeal, separate driveways and side loading garage make this feel like a single family home. No association fees and ALL living facilities on one level!

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Bloomington, Richfield, Burnsville, Eagan, Mendota Heights, West Bloomington, Edina, Minneapolis

* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you
Broker reciprocity thanks to Century 21 Premier Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107071
Property Id 107071

(RLNE4878098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9541 Elliot Ave S have any available units?
9541 Elliot Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9541 Elliot Ave S have?
Some of 9541 Elliot Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9541 Elliot Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
9541 Elliot Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9541 Elliot Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9541 Elliot Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 9541 Elliot Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 9541 Elliot Ave S offers parking.
Does 9541 Elliot Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9541 Elliot Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9541 Elliot Ave S have a pool?
No, 9541 Elliot Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 9541 Elliot Ave S have accessible units?
No, 9541 Elliot Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 9541 Elliot Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9541 Elliot Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9541 Elliot Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9541 Elliot Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
