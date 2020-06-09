9541 Elliot Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 4BD NEW Bloomington Home for Rent - Property Id: 107071



Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!



Beautiful new construction twin home centrally located in Bloomington. Be first to live in this fantastic high quality home. Excellent curb appeal, separate driveways and side loading garage make this feel like a single family home. No association fees and ALL living facilities on one level!



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!



Bloomington, Richfield, Burnsville, Eagan, Mendota Heights, West Bloomington, Edina, Minneapolis



* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you

Broker reciprocity thanks to Century 21 Premier Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107071

Property Id 107071



(RLNE4878098)