8543 Stevens Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Available Now! Charming 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath SFH w/ 2-Car Garage in Bloomington! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This adorable home is conveniently located in Bloomington close to parks and restaurants, with easy access to Hwy 35W and 494. It features a sun-filled living room, eat-in kitchen, spacious finished basement, fenced-in back yard, and large 2-car garage.



Pets welcome with pet deposit and monthly pet rent.



To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com.



