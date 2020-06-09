8543 Stevens Ave S

All apartments in Bloomington
Location

8543 Stevens Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Charming 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath SFH w/ 2-Car Garage in Bloomington! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This adorable home is conveniently located in Bloomington close to parks and restaurants, with easy access to Hwy 35W and 494. It features a sun-filled living room, eat-in kitchen, spacious finished basement, fenced-in back yard, and large 2-car garage.

Pets welcome with pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com.

(RLNE5315055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

