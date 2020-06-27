All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

8107 Pillsbury Ave S

8107 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8107 Pillsbury Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bed and 1 bath home located in Bloomington is available now!! Home has 1316 sq ft, 2 car garage and laundry! Note ? no A/C! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash and lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1595) (Security Deposit: $1595) (Lease admin fee $100). 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 Pillsbury Ave S have any available units?
8107 Pillsbury Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
Is 8107 Pillsbury Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
8107 Pillsbury Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 Pillsbury Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8107 Pillsbury Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 8107 Pillsbury Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 8107 Pillsbury Ave S offers parking.
Does 8107 Pillsbury Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 Pillsbury Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 Pillsbury Ave S have a pool?
No, 8107 Pillsbury Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 8107 Pillsbury Ave S have accessible units?
No, 8107 Pillsbury Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 Pillsbury Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 Pillsbury Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8107 Pillsbury Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8107 Pillsbury Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
