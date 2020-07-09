All apartments in Bloomington
11120 Vincent Avenue S
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

11120 Vincent Avenue S

11120 Vincent Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

11120 Vincent Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This classic Bloomington single family home is in a great location on a quiet street. Walk into the home to a great living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and huge picture windows. On to the galley kitchen and dining area with matching appliances, tons of cabinet space, and a walk out to a huge, shady backyard and patio area great for a barbecue and picnic table. There are four bedrooms and one bath down the hall, and an unfinished basement which has a second fireplace and a laundry area. There is a detached 2 car garage, Pets considered with an additional $250 fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 Vincent Avenue S have any available units?
11120 Vincent Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 11120 Vincent Avenue S have?
Some of 11120 Vincent Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11120 Vincent Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
11120 Vincent Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 Vincent Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 11120 Vincent Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 11120 Vincent Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 11120 Vincent Avenue S offers parking.
Does 11120 Vincent Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11120 Vincent Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 Vincent Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 11120 Vincent Avenue S has a pool.
Does 11120 Vincent Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 11120 Vincent Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 Vincent Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11120 Vincent Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11120 Vincent Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11120 Vincent Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

