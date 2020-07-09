11120 Vincent Avenue S

Amenities

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This classic Bloomington single family home is in a great location on a quiet street. Walk into the home to a great living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and huge picture windows. On to the galley kitchen and dining area with matching appliances, tons of cabinet space, and a walk out to a huge, shady backyard and patio area great for a barbecue and picnic table. There are four bedrooms and one bath down the hall, and an unfinished basement which has a second fireplace and a laundry area. There is a detached 2 car garage, Pets considered with an additional $250 fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.