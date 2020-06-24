All apartments in Blaine
9716 3rd St NE

9716 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9716 3rd Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Looking for some space for your family or group? This single family 1 story home in Blaine has 5 large bedrooms and 2 baths. All 5 bedrooms are on the main level! Large, beautiful windows through out the home give amazing natural light throughout. Multiple entertaining/living spaces. Newer carpet and paint throughout. 2 car garage, spacious backyard with a shed. Centrally located close to schools, shopping, and more! An elementary school is within walking distance.

The washer and dryer can be included for additional $35 a month, which covers the maintenance/service fee in case the machines break due to normal usage.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, sewer/water, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal.

$45 application fee per adult 18 and older. We currently do not accept Section 8 subsidies.
Monthly income must be three times the montlhy rent amount or at least $6000 a month. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years.

Don't wait for this beautiful home to go before you get a chance to apply for it. Call Maximize today to get your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9716 3rd St NE have any available units?
9716 3rd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 9716 3rd St NE have?
Some of 9716 3rd St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9716 3rd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
9716 3rd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9716 3rd St NE pet-friendly?
No, 9716 3rd St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 9716 3rd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 9716 3rd St NE offers parking.
Does 9716 3rd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9716 3rd St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9716 3rd St NE have a pool?
No, 9716 3rd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 9716 3rd St NE have accessible units?
No, 9716 3rd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9716 3rd St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9716 3rd St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9716 3rd St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9716 3rd St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
