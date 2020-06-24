9716 3rd St NE

Amenities
Looking for some space for your family or group? This single family 1 story home in Blaine has 5 large bedrooms and 2 baths. All 5 bedrooms are on the main level! Large, beautiful windows through out the home give amazing natural light throughout. Multiple entertaining/living spaces. Newer carpet and paint throughout. 2 car garage, spacious backyard with a shed. Centrally located close to schools, shopping, and more! An elementary school is within walking distance.
The washer and dryer can be included for additional $35 a month, which covers the maintenance/service fee in case the machines break due to normal usage.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, sewer/water, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal.
$45 application fee per adult 18 and older. We currently do not accept Section 8 subsidies.
Monthly income must be three times the montlhy rent amount or at least $6000 a month. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years.
Don't wait for this beautiful home to go before you get a chance to apply for it. Call Maximize today to get your tour.