Amenities
8679 Goodhue St NE Available 07/01/19 Blaine Single Family Home on Huge Corner Lot Available July 1, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Garage - House on huge lot available July 1 in Blaine. The main floor has wood floors in the living room and dining room. The kitchen is large with space for a table and a big bay window overlooking the front yard. There's one bedroom and a full bathroom on the main floor also.
There are two additional bedrooms upstairs including the master. The master has a large closet. There's a half bathroom off of the master.
This house also has a two stall detached garage and a massive yard on the corner lot.
Renter is responsible for utilities and lawn/snow
Pets are welcome with a $50/month pet fee per
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
(RLNE4171621)