All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 8679 Goodhue St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
8679 Goodhue St NE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

8679 Goodhue St NE

8679 Goodhue Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8679 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8679 Goodhue St NE Available 07/01/19 Blaine Single Family Home on Huge Corner Lot Available July 1, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Garage - House on huge lot available July 1 in Blaine. The main floor has wood floors in the living room and dining room. The kitchen is large with space for a table and a big bay window overlooking the front yard. There's one bedroom and a full bathroom on the main floor also.
There are two additional bedrooms upstairs including the master. The master has a large closet. There's a half bathroom off of the master.
This house also has a two stall detached garage and a massive yard on the corner lot.

Renter is responsible for utilities and lawn/snow
Pets are welcome with a $50/month pet fee per
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE4171621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8679 Goodhue St NE have any available units?
8679 Goodhue St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 8679 Goodhue St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8679 Goodhue St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8679 Goodhue St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8679 Goodhue St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8679 Goodhue St NE offer parking?
Yes, 8679 Goodhue St NE offers parking.
Does 8679 Goodhue St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8679 Goodhue St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8679 Goodhue St NE have a pool?
No, 8679 Goodhue St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8679 Goodhue St NE have accessible units?
No, 8679 Goodhue St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8679 Goodhue St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8679 Goodhue St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8679 Goodhue St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8679 Goodhue St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University