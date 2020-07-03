All apartments in Blaine
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

320 Pleasure Creek Drive

320 Pleasure Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Pleasure Creek Drive, Blaine, MN 55434
Clover Leaf Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Available 12/01/19 Great 3 Br 2 Bath Townhouse in Nice are in Blaine easy access and close to shopping and north town Mall.

look at the pics it's spotless

credit 620+

section 8 is okay with background check

$1600 + Utilities

Available December 1st or December 15 2019

$39.00 per Adult 18+ paid to Hunt.com when you file for background check
No Pets

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/blaine-mn?lid=12816345

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

