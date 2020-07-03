Rent Calculator
320 Pleasure Creek Drive
320 Pleasure Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
320 Pleasure Creek Drive, Blaine, MN 55434
Clover Leaf Farm
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Available 12/01/19 Great 3 Br 2 Bath Townhouse in Nice are in Blaine easy access and close to shopping and north town Mall.
look at the pics it's spotless
credit 620+
section 8 is okay with background check
$1600 + Utilities
Available December 1st or December 15 2019
$39.00 per Adult 18+ paid to Hunt.com when you file for background check
No Pets
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/blaine-mn?lid=12816345
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5346489)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Pleasure Creek Drive have any available units?
320 Pleasure Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blaine, MN
.
What amenities does 320 Pleasure Creek Drive have?
Some of 320 Pleasure Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 Pleasure Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Pleasure Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Pleasure Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 Pleasure Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Blaine
.
Does 320 Pleasure Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Pleasure Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 320 Pleasure Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Pleasure Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Pleasure Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 320 Pleasure Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 Pleasure Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Pleasure Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Pleasure Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Pleasure Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Pleasure Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Pleasure Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
