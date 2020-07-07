All apartments in Blaine
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

2352 119th Cir NE

2352 119th Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2352 119th Circle Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Deacon's Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f249ddc038 ---- Check out this 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms End Unit Townhome in Blaine. Walk it the unit from the front private porch area in to the well lite living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen walks out to a 2 car garage and half bath on this level. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms, laundry, and full bath! Trash, Lawn and Snow removal are included. Two car attached garage included. By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. Here is the link for the You Tube video https://youtu.be/C0eQ8U44FUg (you can also search the address), to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 119th Cir NE have any available units?
2352 119th Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 2352 119th Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
2352 119th Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 119th Cir NE pet-friendly?
No, 2352 119th Cir NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 2352 119th Cir NE offer parking?
Yes, 2352 119th Cir NE offers parking.
Does 2352 119th Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 119th Cir NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 119th Cir NE have a pool?
No, 2352 119th Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 2352 119th Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 2352 119th Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 119th Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2352 119th Cir NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2352 119th Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2352 119th Cir NE has units with air conditioning.

