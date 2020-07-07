2352 119th Cir NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f249ddc038 ---- Check out this 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms End Unit Townhome in Blaine. Walk it the unit from the front private porch area in to the well lite living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen walks out to a 2 car garage and half bath on this level. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms, laundry, and full bath! Trash, Lawn and Snow removal are included. Two car attached garage included. By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. Here is the link for the You Tube video https://youtu.be/C0eQ8U44FUg (you can also search the address), to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com