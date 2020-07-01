12516 Naples St NE Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Newer townhome with beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite countertops and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Three bedrooms on the same level. Gas fireplace in the living room to keep you cozy during the long winters. Great location by major roads, shopping, restaurants and Sunrise Lake. School District 11



Lease Terms: $2100 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Snow and lawn care are included. Pets under 50 pounds may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.