12516 Naples St NE Unit D
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

12516 Naples St NE Unit D

12516 Naples Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12516 Naples Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Savanna Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Newer townhome with beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite countertops and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Three bedrooms on the same level. Gas fireplace in the living room to keep you cozy during the long winters. Great location by major roads, shopping, restaurants and Sunrise Lake. School District 11

Lease Terms: $2100 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Snow and lawn care are included. Pets under 50 pounds may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12516 Naples St NE Unit D have any available units?
12516 Naples St NE Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12516 Naples St NE Unit D have?
Some of 12516 Naples St NE Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12516 Naples St NE Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
12516 Naples St NE Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12516 Naples St NE Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 12516 Naples St NE Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 12516 Naples St NE Unit D offer parking?
No, 12516 Naples St NE Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 12516 Naples St NE Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12516 Naples St NE Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12516 Naples St NE Unit D have a pool?
No, 12516 Naples St NE Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 12516 Naples St NE Unit D have accessible units?
No, 12516 Naples St NE Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 12516 Naples St NE Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 12516 Naples St NE Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12516 Naples St NE Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12516 Naples St NE Unit D has units with air conditioning.

