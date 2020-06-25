12172 Waconia St North East

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: updated kitchen, private mast suite, home office/den, central air, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max, small dogs or cats. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 12172 Waconia St Unit C Blaine MN 55449