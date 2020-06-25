All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 12172 Waconia St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
12172 Waconia St North East
Last updated May 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

12172 Waconia St North East

12172 Waconia Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12172 Waconia Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: updated kitchen, private mast suite, home office/den, central air, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max, small dogs or cats. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 12172 Waconia St Unit C Blaine MN 55449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12172 Waconia St North East have any available units?
12172 Waconia St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12172 Waconia St North East have?
Some of 12172 Waconia St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12172 Waconia St North East currently offering any rent specials?
12172 Waconia St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12172 Waconia St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12172 Waconia St North East is pet friendly.
Does 12172 Waconia St North East offer parking?
No, 12172 Waconia St North East does not offer parking.
Does 12172 Waconia St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12172 Waconia St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12172 Waconia St North East have a pool?
No, 12172 Waconia St North East does not have a pool.
Does 12172 Waconia St North East have accessible units?
No, 12172 Waconia St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12172 Waconia St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12172 Waconia St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12172 Waconia St North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12172 Waconia St North East has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University