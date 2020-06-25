All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 12111 Xylite Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
12111 Xylite Street Northeast
Last updated April 24 2019 at 8:53 PM

12111 Xylite Street Northeast

12111 Xylite Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12111 Xylite Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This newer built 2 bedroom townhome features one and a half baths and attached two car garage, an open concept kitchen to living room with lots of big windows for sunshine.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12111 Xylite Street Northeast have any available units?
12111 Xylite Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 12111 Xylite Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Xylite Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Xylite Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 12111 Xylite Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 12111 Xylite Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 12111 Xylite Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 12111 Xylite Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 Xylite Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Xylite Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 12111 Xylite Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 12111 Xylite Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 12111 Xylite Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Xylite Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 12111 Xylite Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12111 Xylite Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 12111 Xylite Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University