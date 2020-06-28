12014 Waconia Cir NE

Amenities

LAKE FRONT PROPERTY



Highly desirable water front community in Blaine. This home offers a waterfront view and direct water access. Enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming right out your back door! Beautiful two story home with wood floors throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances and a formal dining room. Gas fireplace in living room with incredible lake views! 4 Bedrooms all on upper level including private master suite with Jacuzzi Tub. On the lower level you will find a finished basement with large family room, 3/4 bath, laundry and walk out to the backyard & water. The expansive outdoor living space on the deck is the perfect place for grilling and entertaining. Walking distance to the elementary school, and less than a mile to shopping! This beautiful property is also part of the Lakes Community which has exclusive access to a sandy beach and playground less than 1 mile away!

No Pets Allowed



