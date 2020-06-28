All apartments in Blaine
12014 Waconia Cir NE

12014 Waconia Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12014 Waconia Circle Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
Available 04/01/20 LAKE FRONT PROPERTY - Property Id: 201622

Highly desirable water front community in Blaine. This home offers a waterfront view and direct water access. Enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming right out your back door! Beautiful two story home with wood floors throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances and a formal dining room. Gas fireplace in living room with incredible lake views! 4 Bedrooms all on upper level including private master suite with Jacuzzi Tub. On the lower level you will find a finished basement with large family room, 3/4 bath, laundry and walk out to the backyard & water. The expansive outdoor living space on the deck is the perfect place for grilling and entertaining. Walking distance to the elementary school, and less than a mile to shopping! This beautiful property is also part of the Lakes Community which has exclusive access to a sandy beach and playground less than 1 mile away!
Available April 1st!! Call at 763-670-8380 to set up your showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201622
Property Id 201622

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5560355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 Waconia Cir NE have any available units?
12014 Waconia Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12014 Waconia Cir NE have?
Some of 12014 Waconia Cir NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12014 Waconia Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
12014 Waconia Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 Waconia Cir NE pet-friendly?
No, 12014 Waconia Cir NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 12014 Waconia Cir NE offer parking?
No, 12014 Waconia Cir NE does not offer parking.
Does 12014 Waconia Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12014 Waconia Cir NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 Waconia Cir NE have a pool?
No, 12014 Waconia Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 12014 Waconia Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 12014 Waconia Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 Waconia Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12014 Waconia Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12014 Waconia Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12014 Waconia Cir NE does not have units with air conditioning.

